Who's Playing

Colo. State Rams @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Colo. State 16-5, Fresno State 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 3, 2024 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.00

What to Know

Fresno State will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Colo. State Rams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Fresno State might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 21 turnovers on Tuesday.

Last Tuesday, the Bulldogs came up short against the Rebels and fell 78-69.

Enoch Boakye put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Isaiah Hill, who almost dropped a double-double on 12 points and nine assists.

Even though Colo. State has not done well against the Aztecs recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Rams came out on top against the Aztecs by a score of 79-71.

Colo. State can attribute much of their success to Isaiah Stevens, who scored 20 points along with six assists and three steals, and Nique Clifford, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and ten rebounds. Another player making a difference was Joel Scott, who scored 15 points.

The Bulldogs have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-11 record this season. As for the Rams, they pushed their record up to 16-5 with that win, which was their sixth straight at home.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Fresno State just can't miss this season, having made 48.1% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Colo. State struggles in that department as they've made 50.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Fresno State couldn't quite finish off the Rams in their previous matchup back in March of 2023 and fell 67-65. Will Fresno State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Colo. State is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Colo. State has won all of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last 5 years.