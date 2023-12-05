Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Idaho State 4-4, Fresno State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 10 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

What to Know

The Idaho State Bengals will head out on the road to face off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Save Mart Center. Fresno State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Idaho State, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Bengals beat the Lions 76-70.

Meanwhile, Fresno State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Friday after their third straight loss. They were dealt a punishing 85-56 defeat at the hands of the Cougars. Fresno State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Bengals have yet to lose a contest at home this season, leaving them with a 4-4 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

While only Idaho State took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking ahead, Fresno State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last three times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Idaho State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Fresno State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Fresno State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

