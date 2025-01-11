Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Nevada 8-7, Fresno State 4-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Nevada is 9-1 against Fresno State since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with four consecutive losses for the Wolf Pack and five for the Bulldogs.

Nevada fought the good fight in their overtime contest against New Mexico on Friday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They lost 82-81 to the Lobos on a last-minute jump shot From Nelly Junior Joseph. Even though they lost, the Wolf Pack's still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 191st in scoring overall).

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the best came from Nick Davidson, who earned 18 points in addition to six rebounds and five blocks. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four). Another player making a difference was Kobe Sanders, who earned 21 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State took a serious blow against Colo. State on Tuesday, falling 91-64. The Bulldogs were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 49-26.

Alex Crawford put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 7 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds.

Nevada's defeat dropped their record down to 8-7. As for Fresno State, their loss dropped their record down to 4-12.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Nevada has been crazy accurate this season, having made 48.3% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Fresno State, though, as they've only made 40.6% of their field goals this season. Given Nevada's sizable advantage in that area, Fresno State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nevada beat Fresno State 74-66 in their previous matchup back in March of 2024. The rematch might be a little tougher for Nevada since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Nevada has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fresno State.