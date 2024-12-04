Who's Playing

San Diego State Aztecs @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: San Diego State 4-2, Fresno State 3-4

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 10:30 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

San Diego State is preparing for their first Mountain West matchup of the season on Wednesday. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10:30 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. The Aztecs will be strutting in after a win while the Bulldogs will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Saturday, San Diego State needed a bit of extra time to put away Houston. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 victory over the Cougars. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest win the Aztecs have posted since March 14th.

San Diego State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Miles Byrd, who scored 18 points in addition to six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Jared Coleman-Jones, who went 6 for 9 en route to 16 points plus five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State fought the good fight in their overtime match against Cal Baptist on Thursday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell 86-81 to the Lancers. Even though they lost, the Bulldogs' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 75.1 points per game (they're now ranked 198th in scoring overall).

San Diego State's victory bumped their record up to 4-2. As for Fresno State, they now have a losing record at 3-4.

Looking forward, San Diego State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Everything came up roses for San Diego State against Fresno State in their previous meeting back in February, as the team secured a 73-41 win. In that game, San Diego State amassed a halftime lead of 42-16, an impressive feat they'll look to repeat on Wednesday.

Odds

San Diego State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Fresno State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

San Diego State has won all of the games they've played against Fresno State in the last 4 years.