San Jose State Spartans @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: San Jose State 8-9, Fresno State 7-9

San Jose State is 1-9 against Fresno State since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 10:00 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. San Jose State pulled off an upset win in their last outing, and are hoping to pull that off once more against the 2.5-point favorite Bulldogs.

San Jose State's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. Not to be outdone by the Falcons, the Spartans got past the Falcons on a last-second jump shot. The squad ran away with 46 points in the first half and mostly just sat on those to pick up the win.

San Jose State can attribute much of their success to Alvaro Cardenas, who scored 11 points along with nine assists, and Myron (MJ) Amey Jr., who scored 16 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fresno State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They lost 68-67 to the Cowboys on a last-minute jump shot From Akuel Kot. Fresno State was up 52-40 in the second but couldn't hold on to the lead.

Fresno State's loss came about despite a quality game from Isaiah Pope, who scored 15 points along with seven rebounds.

The Spartans' win ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-9. As for the Bulldogs, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-9 record this season.

While only San Jose State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. Going forward, Fresno State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be San Jose State's sixth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

San Jose State came up short against Fresno State in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 70-62. Can San Jose State avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Fresno State is a slight 2.5-point favorite against San Jose State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 136 points.

Fresno State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against San Jose State.