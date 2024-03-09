Who's Playing

Wyoming Cowboys @ Fresno State Bulldogs

Current Records: Wyoming 14-16, Fresno State 11-19

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Wyoming and Fresno State are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Mountain West battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Save Mart Center. Fresno State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Wyoming, who comes in off a win.

Wyoming had to suffer through a four-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 74-63 victory over the Falcons on Tuesday.

Wyoming's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Brendan Wenzel, who scored 20 points along with six rebounds. Sam Griffin was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

Meanwhile, Fresno State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight defeat. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 79-58 walloping at the hands of the Lobos. Fresno State was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Xavier DuSell, who scored 20 points.

Fresno State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. They were demolished by their opponents in that department as New Mexico pulled down 19 offensive rebounds.

The Cowboys' victory ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 14-16. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last ten games, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-19 record this season.

Wyoming barely slipped by Fresno State in their previous matchup back in January, winning 68-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Wyoming since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Fresno State and Wyoming both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.