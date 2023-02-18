Who's Playing
Colorado State @ Fresno State
Current Records: Colorado State 11-15; Fresno State 9-16
What to Know
The Fresno State Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Colorado State Rams since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Bulldogs and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 5 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.
It was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 45-43 to the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday. Guard Jemarl Baker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.
Speaking of close games: the Rams were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 80-78 to the Boise State Broncos. Guard Isaiah Stevens put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 dimes.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.
The losses put Fresno State at 9-16 and Colorado State at 11-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Fresno State is stumbling into the contest with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.4 on average. The Rams' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 49.20% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Colorado State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Fresno State.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Colorado State 79 vs. Fresno State 57
- Feb 11, 2022 - Colorado State 65 vs. Fresno State 50
- Mar 11, 2021 - Colorado State 72 vs. Fresno State 62
- Dec 30, 2020 - Colorado State 81 vs. Fresno State 59
- Dec 28, 2020 - Colorado State 75 vs. Fresno State 53
- Feb 04, 2020 - Colorado State 80 vs. Fresno State 70
- Jan 22, 2020 - Colorado State 86 vs. Fresno State 68
- Jan 26, 2019 - Colorado State 74 vs. Fresno State 65
- Jan 05, 2019 - Fresno State 78 vs. Colorado State 67
- Feb 17, 2018 - Fresno State 86 vs. Colorado State 65
- Jan 06, 2018 - Fresno State 82 vs. Colorado State 79
- Feb 11, 2017 - Colorado State 78 vs. Fresno State 62
- Jan 18, 2017 - Fresno State 78 vs. Colorado State 57
- Mar 11, 2016 - Fresno State 64 vs. Colorado State 56
- Mar 02, 2016 - Fresno State 87 vs. Colorado State 73