Who's Playing

Colorado State @ Fresno State

Current Records: Colorado State 11-15; Fresno State 9-16

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs haven't won a matchup against the Colorado State Rams since Jan. 5 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Bulldogs and Colorado State will face off in a Mountain West battle at 5 p.m. ET at Save Mart Center. Both teams are looking to take out their frustrations on one another after having lost close ones recently.

It was close but no cigar for Fresno State as they fell 45-43 to the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday. Guard Jemarl Baker had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only four points on 2-for-14 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Speaking of close games: the Rams were close but no cigar on Wednesday as they fell 80-78 to the Boise State Broncos. Guard Isaiah Stevens put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted a double-double on 17 points and 12 dimes.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Bulldogs are expected to win a tight contest. But bettors beware: they are only 2-5 against the spread when favored.

The losses put Fresno State at 9-16 and Colorado State at 11-15. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Fresno State is stumbling into the contest with the 354th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 61.4 on average. The Rams' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the game with a 49.20% field goal percentage, good for eighth best in college basketball.

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Colorado State have won nine out of their last 15 games against Fresno State.