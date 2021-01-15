The Fresno State Bulldogs and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to square off on Friday in a Mountain West matchup at 11 p.m. ET at Lawlor Events Center. Nevada is 8-5 overall and 2-2 at home, while the Bulldogs are 6-3 overall and 0-2 on the road. The Bulldogs are 4-1 against the spread in their last five Friday games. The Wolf Pack, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games when playing a team with a winning record.

The road team is 4-1 against the spread in the last five meetings between these teams. The Wolf Pack are favored by six-points in the latest Nevada vs. Fresno State odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 135. Before entering any Fresno State vs. Nevada picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Nevada vs. Fresno State:

Nevada vs. Fresno State spread: Nevada -6

Nevada vs. Fresno State over-under: 135 points

Nevada vs. Fresno State money line: Nevada -270, Fresno State +220

What you need to know about Nevada



San Diego State knocked off the Wolf Pack 69-67 on Saturday thanks to a half-court heave from Trey Pulliam with 0:01 remaining. Grant Sherfield scored 20 points and dished nine assists in the loss. Sherfield scores 17.8 points and deals 5.6 assists per game for Nevada, while Zane Meeks leads the Wolf Pack with 6.3 rebounds per outing.

Despite the loss against San Diego State, Nevada will enter Friday night's matchup full of confidence. That's because the Wolf Pack are 11-3 in their last 14 games played on a Friday. In addition, Nevada is 5-1 against the spread in its last six games against a Mountain West opponent.

What you need to know about Fresno State

The Bulldogs dominated San Jose State 80-65 on Sunday. Jordan Campbell was the offensive standout for Fresno State, picking up 16 points and nine rebounds. For the season, Campbell averages 7.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game. Orlando Robinson scores 18.1 points and grabs 10.6 rebounds per game for Fresno State, and Isaiah Hill dishes 3.3 assists per outing.

Fresno State has won each of its last three games, however the Bulldogs are 0-6 in their last six meetings against Nevada. The Bulldogs have also struggled on the road, winning just one of their last five road games.

