Who's Playing

Northridge @ Fresno State

Current Records: Northridge 2-5; Fresno State 2-5

What to Know

The Fresno State Bulldogs will square off against the Northridge Matadors at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Save Mart Center. Coming off of a win even when the odds were against them, the Bulldogs have to be feeling especially confident now that the spread is in their favor.

Fresno State had enough points to win and then some against the UC Irvine Anteaters this past Saturday, taking their contest 80-66. Among those leading the charge for Fresno State was forward Isaih Moore, who had 22 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Northridge was totally in charge on Sunday, breezing past the Whittier Poets 101-42 at home.

This next game looks promising for Fresno State, who are favored by a full 14 points. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Fresno State up to 2-5 and the Matadors to 2-5. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs have only been able to knock down 41.40% percent of their shots, which is the 40th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Northridge's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.20%, which places them 33rd in college basketball. Maybe that strength will give Northridge the oomph they need to beat the odds.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 14-point favorite against the Matadors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Fresno State have won two out of their last three games against Northridge.