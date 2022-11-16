Who's Playing

San Francisco @ Fresno State

Current Records: San Francisco 3-0; Fresno State 1-1

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the San Francisco Dons will be on the road. They will square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Save Mart Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.

San Francisco had enough points to win and then some against the California Merced Bobcats on Sunday, taking their game 88-71.

Meanwhile, Fresno State came up short against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last Friday, falling 61-54. The top scorer for the Bulldogs was Isaiah Hill (12 points).

San Francisco's win lifted them to 3-0 while Fresno State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if San Francisco can repeat their recent success or if Fresno State bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

San Francisco have won two out of their last three games against Fresno State.