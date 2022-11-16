Who's Playing
San Francisco @ Fresno State
Current Records: San Francisco 3-0; Fresno State 1-1
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the San Francisco Dons will be on the road. They will square off against the Fresno State Bulldogs at 10 p.m. ET Wednesday at Save Mart Center. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close contest.
San Francisco had enough points to win and then some against the California Merced Bobcats on Sunday, taking their game 88-71.
Meanwhile, Fresno State came up short against the Santa Barbara Gauchos last Friday, falling 61-54. The top scorer for the Bulldogs was Isaiah Hill (12 points).
San Francisco's win lifted them to 3-0 while Fresno State's loss dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if San Francisco can repeat their recent success or if Fresno State bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET
- Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Dons, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 1-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
San Francisco have won two out of their last three games against Fresno State.
- Dec 08, 2021 - San Francisco 71 vs. Fresno State 63
- Dec 23, 2019 - San Francisco 71 vs. Fresno State 69
- Nov 19, 2015 - Fresno State 78 vs. San Francisco 71