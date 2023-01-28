Who's Playing

Utah State @ Fresno State

Current Records: Utah State 16-5; Fresno State 7-12

What to Know

The Utah State Aggies and the Fresno State Bulldogs will face off in a Mountain West clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Save Mart Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Aggies came up short against the San Diego State Aztecs on Wednesday, falling 85-75. Utah State's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Taylor Funk, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, Fresno State came up short against the Boise State Broncos on Tuesday, falling 63-53. Guard Jemarl Baker had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: he finished with only five points on 2-for-13 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

Utah State is the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The losses put Utah State at 16-5 and Fresno State at 7-12. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: Utah State ranks 18th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.70% on the season. Less enviably, the Bulldogs are stumbling into the contest with the 357th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 60.9 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Fresno State.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Save Mart Center -- Fresno, California

Odds

The Aggies are a 4-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Aggies slightly, as the game opened with the Aggies as a 5.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Utah State have won ten out of their last 14 games against Fresno State.