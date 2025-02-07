The Utah State Aggies (20-3, 10-2 Mountain West) will try to remain one game back of first place in the conference when they face the struggling Fresno State Bulldogs (5-18, 1-11) on Friday night. Utah State suffered its second conference loss of the season when it fell to first-place New Mexico last Saturday, but it bounced back with a 71-67 win at Wyoming on Tuesday. Fresno State is riding a five-game losing streak, falling to San Jose State in double overtime on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were able to push the Aggies in the first meeting of the season, as Utah State ultimately won by just six points at home on Jan. 4.

Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET on Friday at the Save Mart Center. Utah State is favored by 12.5 points in the latest Fresno State vs. Utah State odds, while the over/under is 155.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Utah State vs. Fresno State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on an 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Utah State-Fresno State. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Fresno State vs. Utah State spread: Utah State -12.5

Fresno State vs. Utah State over/under: 155.5 points

Fresno State vs. Utah State money line: Utah State: -893, Fresno State: +589

Fresno State vs. Utah State picks: See picks here

Fresno State vs. Utah State streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Fresno State can cover

Fresno State is on a five-game losing streak, but it played a pair of close home games during that skid. The Bulldogs covered the spread as 11-point underdogs in their 69-64 loss to Colorado State on Jan. 25, as junior forward Alex Crawford finished with 20 points and seven rebounds. They are coming off a double-overtime loss to San Jose State on Tuesday, as senior guard Jalen Weaver scored 23 points on 8 of 16 shooting.

Sophomore guard Zaon Collins added 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists, while freshman forward Elijah Price chipped in 17 points and seven rebounds. Collins leads Fresno State with 12.9 points per game, followed by Weaver (12.2 ppg). Utah State has only covered the spread four times in its last 14 conference games. See which team to pick here.

Why Utah State can cover

Utah State is in solo second place in the Mountain West, but it cannot afford a loss as it tries to remain one game behind New Mexico for first place. The Aggies have won four of their last five games, beating Wyoming on the road earlier this week. Senior guard Ian Martinez scored 19 points, knocking down all nine of his free-throw attempts.

Martinez leads Utah State with 16.5 points per game, while sophomore guard Mason Falslev is adding 14.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.7 assists. Senior guard Dexter Akanno is averaging 8.7 points, primarily coming off the bench. Utah State has won five straight meetings between these teams, and it is 8-1 in its last nine road games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Fresno State vs. Utah State picks

The model has simulated Utah State vs. Fresno State 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 60% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Fresno State vs. Utah State, and which side of the spread hits well over 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Utah State vs. Fresno State spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 208-149 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.