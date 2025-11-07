The Friday night college basketball schedule features a heavyweight bout when the No. 25 North Carolina Tar Heels host the No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks at 7 p.m. ET. Kansas defeated North Carolina at home last year, but this time, North Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest college basketball odds at FanDuel Sportsbook. The SportsLine advance projection model predicts North Carolina to win and cover on its home court, including the Tar Heels in its Friday college basketball parlay at FanDuel. The model is also backing Maryland to cover as a 5.5-point favorite against Georgetown, and UAB to cover as a 20.5-point underdog against NC State as a part of a college basketball parlay that pays out nearly 6-1.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and has returned over $2,200 in betting profit for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks over the past three seasons. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Three college basketball betting picks for Friday, Nov. 7 (odds subject to change):

North Carolina (-2.5) vs. Kansas

Maryland (-5.5) vs. Georgetown

UAB (+20.5) vs. NC State

Combining the model's three picks into a college basketball parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +599 (risk $100 to win $599).

North Carolina (-2.5) vs. Kansas (-114, FanDuel)

North Carolina defeated Central Arkansas, 94-54, in its season opener, but Friday will certainly be a significantly tougher test against Kansas. However, North Carolina has been one of the best teams in the nation on its home court over recent seasons, including going 26-4 at Chapel Hill over the previous two seasons. Caleb Wilson, the No. 8 recruit in the nation in the No. 5 freshman class according to 247Sports, was impressive with 22 points in his debut. The Tar Heels also return Seth Trimble, who averaged 11.6 ppg last season as the team's third-leading scorer. The model projects North Carolina to cover in 57% of simulations.

Maryland (-5.5) vs. Georgetown (-110, FanDuel)

Maryland is coming off a 27-9 season, which ended in the Sweet 16 by the eventual national champion Florida Gators, and the Terrapins looked strong in their debut. Maryland defeated Coppin State, 83-61, in its season opener behind 21 points by Texas A&M transfer Pharrell Payne. Georgetown went 18-16 last season and is coming off three straight losing seasons, as the Hoyas aren't the dominant program they once were. The model projects Maryland to cover in 59% of simulations.

UAB (+20.5) vs. NC State (-105, FanDuel)

UAB opened its season with a dominant 106-55 victory over Mississippi Valley State and is coming off a 24-13 season. The Blazers won 20 games for their fifth straight season, and they've won at least 19 games in eight straight years. Chance Westry, a sophomore transfer from Syracuse, scored 23 points as the highly-talented guard joined UAB for more playing opportunities and he showcased his skillset as a top-50 recruit out of high school in the season opener. Jacob Meyer, a transfer from DePaul, added 22 points. UAB covers in 70% of simulations.