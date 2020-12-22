Welcome back to the Frosh Watch, our weekly ranking of the 10 most impressive freshmen in college basketball. CBS Sports has once again teamed up with the United States Basketball Writers Association and its Wayman Tisdale Freshman of the Year Award to present this every-Tuesday feature. Each week we'll start by announcing the national Freshman of the Week honoree. The cycle for FOTW runs Tuesday-Monday.

Freshman of the Week: Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs

Imagine going more than two weeks without practicing, much less playing in a game, then dropping 27 points, seven rebounds and four assists on the third-ranked team in America. That's what Gonzaga freshman Jalen Suggs successfully pulled off Saturday as the top-ranked Zags defeated then No. 3 Iowa 99-88, making clear that Suggs -- the Freshman of the Week running away -- will be a mainstay on our weekly Frosh Watch.

Suggs followed up his showing vs. the Hawkeyes on Monday with a complete outing in just 23 minutes on the court, posting 12 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in a blowout win over Northwestern State. He's the third-leading scorer on his own team -- a testament to just how ungodly good Gonzaga is -- but his shot-making and competitiveness in two games this week earned him a nice bump in our rankings this week.

Frosh Watch

These are the top 10 freshman performers in college basketball for this the season.

1. Cade Cunningham, Oklahoma State



Key stats: 19.4 PPG, 5.6 RPG, 3.8 APG, 21.6 PER

After a hot 6-0 start to the season, Oklahoma State dropped its two conference-opening games this week to TCU and to Texas by one point and three points, respectively. That Oklahoma State was in the mix can be credited in large part to Cade Cunningham's heroics, though. He played 31 minutes against TCU and committed just one turnover, scoring 17 points, grabbing eight boards and just barely missing on what would have been his second game-winner in as many games. On Sunday he followed that up with a game-high 25 points while adding three rebounds and three assists. Last week: No. 1

2. Evan Mobley, USC

Key stats: 17.6 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 3.0 BPG, 61.1 FG%

The USC program is on an indefinite COVID-19-related pause, and we've not seen Evan Mobley in action since his destructive outing against UC Irvine. But his body of work this season -- and especially his last outing -- is keeping him comfortably inside our top five. He's the only freshman in college basketball this season averaging at least 17.5 points and 3.0 blocks per game, and one of only two players regardless of classification -- along with Western Kentucky's Charles Bassey -- putting up such impactful two-way efforts. Last week: No. 3

3. Jalen Suggs, Gonzaga



Key stats: 15.8 PPG, 6.0 APG, 5.6 RPG, 55% 3P%

Jalen Suggs' superhuman outing against Iowa included a remarkable 7-for-10 mark from 3-point range and an efficient 8-for-17 mark from the field to boot. He's played in just five games this season but already improved his draft stock markedly by the way he's shot the ball and balanced his offense by knowing when to attack, when to deliver dimes and when to pull up deep. 18 of his 27 points against Iowa came in the first half as he set the tone for what is now the Zags' biggest win of the season to date. Last week: No. 5

Key stats: 14.3 PPG, 8.0 RPG, 23.4 PER

It's been a fall back to earth for Jalen Wilson after a torrid start, as he's averaged just 8.0 points, 5.0 boards and 1.5 assists in his last two outings for Kansas. Wilson still hangs inside our top five, however, because of what he's been able to do for the surging Jayhawks, who have won seven straight. Even in a lackluster showing against Texas Tech this week as KU opened Big 12 play -- in which he posted seven points, three boards and two assists -- he managed to come up with the play of the game in blocking Tech's potential game-winner just before the horn. Last week: No. 2

5. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan



Key stats: 15.7 PPG, 7.3 RPG, 1.7 BPG, 36.2 PER

Michigan continues to entrust Hunter Dickinson with a bigger slice of the offensive pie, and in turn, Dickinson continues to make good with his opportunities. He's coming off a career outing last week in which he posted a season-best 20 points in a win over Penn State that included three blocks and seven boards in just 27 minutes of play. The Wolverines are nearing the end of a nearly two-week layoff between games and get Nebraska on Friday as they look to keep their unblemished record of 6-0 intact. Last week: No. 6

6. Moses Moody, Arkansas

Key stats: 16.3 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 50% FG

The Razorbacks have not really been tested during a 7-0 start, but Moses Moody's been a source of great optimism for what this team could do in conference play. He's hit 60.4% of his shots in the last five games while also proving to be a rebounding force. The 6-foot-6 guard was the highest-rated prospect in Arkansas' 2020 recruiting class and is showing why. Last week: No. 9

7. Justin Powell, Auburn

Key stats: 14.6 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 4.4 APG, 51.4% 3PT

He cooled a bit this past week after consecutive 26-point outings in wins over South Alabama and Memphis. But Justin Powell is still Auburn's leading scorer and has put together an impressive statistical profile against some solid non-conference opponents. He's been exactly what the Tigers have needed during five-star prospect Sharife Cooper's eligibility issues. Last week: No. 7

8. Cam Thomas, LSU

Key stats: 21.6 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.8 APG, 83.9% FT

It remains to be seen how Cam Thomas' prolific non-conference production will translate to the rigors of SEC play. But for now, the No. 25 overall player in the 2020 class is one of the most impressive freshmen in the country. He's reached double figures in all five of LSU's games. The ability to reach the free-throw line and convert once there (83.9%) is a great sign. Last week: No. 4

9. Scottie Barnes, Florida State

Key stats: 10.7 PPG, 4.2 APG, 3.8 RPG, 1.7 SPG

Scottie Barnes is proving to be the all-around player he was projected to be as the No. 7 overall prospect in the 247Sports Composite. Though no single statistic jumps off the page, his production against the Seminoles' four major conference opponents thus far stand out as an indicator of what may be ahead for Barnes in ACC play. He's averaged 12.5 points and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 50% from the floor in those contests. Last week: Not ranked

10. Josh Christopher, Arizona State

Key stats: 16.9 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 1.4 SPG, 49.4% FG

There's a lot to unpack from Arizona State's disappointing 4-3 start. But Josh Christopher has reached double figures in all seven games thus far and proven to be especially adept at scoring inside the arc. Now, if he can improve on his 23.7% 3-point shooting mark, it might help the Sun Devils snap out of their early-season funk. Last week: Not ranked