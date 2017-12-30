FSU vs. Duke odds: Picks from expert who's 3-0 on Blue Devils' games

Can Terance Mann and Florida State hang with Duke at Cameron Indoor? USATSI

Duke and Florida State have forged quite a rivalry of late, and they will renew it Saturday. The Blue Devils are predictably a large 10-point favorite at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 164.



Before wagering on one of Saturday's premier college basketball matchups, you should check out what veteran handicapper Josh Nagel has to say. He has started this season with a solid 6-2 ATS showing in college basketball and, more importantly, is 3-0 ATS in games involving Duke dating back to last season.

Part of his success: Nagel has worked in the Nevada sports handicapping industry for almost 20 years. He's also worked as a radio host and journalist, allowing him to see angles very few other handicappers can. He knows what it takes to win.



Nagel knows both clubs won on their home floors last year, while Duke went on to win the ACC Tournament title. And both teams appear headed toward memorable seasons again, with the Blue Devils off to a 12-1 start and Florida State coming out of the gate at 11-1.



Duke has two of the top players in the country in veteran guard Grayson Allen, who was the Final Four hero as a freshman, and lethal freshman big man Marvin Bagley III.



The Blue Devils have seen their high-powered offense (94.2 ppg) overwhelm most teams, though they got caught off-guard in an upset loss at Boston College.



The Seminoles lack the firepower, but their power lies in numbers, with a typically athletic and deep lineup. They have been known to go 12 deep and give every player double-digit minutes.



Versatile 6-6 guard Terance Mann leads them in scoring (15.1) and rebounds (6.0), and they have a 7-footer in Ike Obiagu, who could make life uncomfortable for Bagley.



Will high-powered Duke pull away again on its home court, or will gritty Florida State push it to the wire, or at least cover the spread? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Saturday's Duke-FSU basketball game you need to be all over, all from the expert who's 3-0 on Duke games.