FSU vs. Indiana odds: 2019 ACC vs. Big Ten Challenge picks, predictions for Dec. 3 from proven model

Teams looking to continue their winning ways meet when the Indiana Hoosiers host the No. 17 Florida State Seminoles in the 2019 ACC/Big Ten Challenge. The Seminoles (7-1) have won seven in a row after losing to Pittsburgh in the season opener, while the Hoosiers (7-0) are coming off a 64-50 win over South Dakota State. Tuesday's tip-off is set for 9 p.m. ET from Assembly Hall, and Indiana leads the all-time series 4-0. The Hoosiers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Florida State vs. Indiana odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 139.5.

Florida State vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -2.5

Florida State vs. Indiana over-under: 139.5 points

Florida State vs. Indiana money line: Florida State +125, Indiana -153

FSU: 11 20-win seasons since 2005-06

IND: A win would give Indiana its first 9-0 start since 2012-13

The model knows Indiana, which is 4-4 at home in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, has had eight straight winning seasons and is 42-31 under third-year coach Archie Miller. The Hoosiers, who are 7-0 at home this season, have made 39 NCAA Tournament appearances, the last coming in 2016. Indiana is 5-1 against the spread in its last six home games against teams with a road winning percentage above .600.

Freshman forward Trayce Jackson-Davis is averaging a team-high 15.6 points and 9.6 rebounds and leads the Hoosiers in shooting (66.1 percent) and blocked shots (16). He is coming off his fourth double-double of the year with 19 points and 14 rebounds against South Dakota State. Among freshmen nationally, he is second in field goal percentage, third in blocked shots and fourth in rebounding.

But just because the Hoosiers are perfect on the season does not guarantee they will cover the Florida State vs. Indiana spread on Tuesday.

That's because FSU has registered 14 straight winning seasons, including four consecutive 20-win years and five out of the past six. The Seminoles are 341-217 in 18 seasons under coach Leonard Hamilton. They have made three straight NCAA Tournament appearances and 17 overall. Florida State defeated Purdue 73-72 in last year's ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Sophomore guard Devin Vassell is coming off a huge tournament for Florida State when he averaged 14.8 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals in four games during the Emerald Coast Classic. He earned Most Outstanding Performer and all-tournament team honors while leading the Seminoles to the championship of the eight-team event. He scored in double figures in each of the games.

