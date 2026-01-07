A Southern Conference matchup on Wednesday's college basketball schedule has the Chattanooga Mocs hosting the Furman Paladins. The Mocs (6-9, 0-2 SoCon) have lost four of their last five, including a 79-71 defeat to VMI on Saturday. The Paladins (10-5, 1-1 SoCon) saw their six-game win streak come to an end when they fell to Western Carolina, 80-77, in overtime on Saturday. Chattanooga leads the all-time series with a 60-42 record.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. ET from the McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tenn., and the game will air on CBS Sports Network. The Mocs won two of three matchups last season. The Paladins are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Chattanooga vs. Furman odds, while the over/under is 145.5. Before making any Furman vs. Chattanooga picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets if your $5+ bet wins:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times and it enters Week 10 on a sizzling 9-1 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Chattanooga vs. Furman 10,000 times and just revealed its men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Furman vs. Chattanooga:

Chattanooga vs. Furman spread: Furman -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Chattanooga vs. Furman over/under: 145.5 points Chattanooga vs. Furman money line: Furman -129, Chattanooga +109 Chattanooga vs. Furman picks: See picks at SportsLine Chattanooga vs. Furman streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $200 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Furman vs. Chattanooga picks

After simulating Chattanooga vs. Furman 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (145.5 points). The total has been eclipsed in the last three Chattanooga games, and the Over is also 3-0 for the Mocs when they're underdogs this season. As for Furman, familiar opponents have trended to the Over being hit quite often as the Paladins have seen the Over go 15-8 in conference games since the start of last season.

Recent history also leans towards the total being eclipsed as each of the last four matchups have seen more than 144.5 points scored. Those four have averaged 151.8 combined points, which is close to what the model projects for Wednesday. It forecasts 153 total points as the Over hits in almost 70% of simulations.

The model also says one side of the spread hits in nearly 60% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Furman vs. Chattanooga, and which side of the spread hits almost 60% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chattanooga vs. Furman spread to back, all from the model that has simulated this matchup 10,000 times, and find out.