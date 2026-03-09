The sixth-seeded Furman Paladins face the top-seeded East Tennessee State Buccaneers in the 2026 Southern Conference Tournament championship on Monday. Furman is coming off a 75-81 win over UNCG on Sunday in the semifinals, while ETSU defeated Western Carolina 67-69 in the other semifinal. The Paladins (21-12, 10-8 SoCon), which have won four of five games, are 3-2 on neutral courts this season. The Buccaneers (23-10, 13-5 SoCon), who have won two of three games, are 2-0 on neutral courts this season.

Tipoff from the Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville, N.C., is set for 7 p.m. ET. ETSU has won both head-to-head matchups this season, including a 78-69 win on Feb. 18th. ETSU is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Furman vs. ETSU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any ETSU vs. Furman picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

New users can target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $200 in bonus bets instantly after any $5+ bet:

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Furman vs. East Tennessee State 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Furman vs. East Tennessee State:

Furman vs. East Tennessee State spread: ETSU -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Furman vs. East Tennessee State over/under: 138.5 points Furman vs. East Tennessee State money line: ETSU -116, Furman -104 Furman vs. East Tennessee State picks: See picks at SportsLine Furman vs. East Tennessee State streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

New users can check out the latest Kalshi bonus code CBSSPORTS to get a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

Top Furman vs. East Tennessee State predictions

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (138.5 points). The Over has hit in each of the last two head-to-head meetings. The total has gone over in five of Furman's last seven games, and the over has hit in 10 of Furman's last 10 games played in March. The total has gone over in six of East Tennessee State's last seven games against Furman.

The model projects the Paladins to have three players score 12 points or more, including Alex Wilkins' projected 17.8 points. The Buccaneers are projected to have four players score 10.3 points or more, led by Brian Taylor II, who is projected to score 16.1 points. The model is projecting 150 combined points.

How to make Furman vs. East Tennessee State picks

The model also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Furman vs. East Tennessee State, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Furman vs. East Tennessee State spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.