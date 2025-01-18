Who's Playing

Chattanooga Mocs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Chattanooga 11-7, Furman 15-3

When: Saturday, January 18, 2025 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Chattanooga has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Furman Paladins will face off in a Southern battle at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The two teams each escaped (but just barely!) with wins against their previous opponents.

On Wednesday, Chattanooga needed a bit of extra time to put away Wofford. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Terriers , sneaking past 83-81. Having forecasted a close win for the Mocs, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, Furman posted their closest victory since December 4, 2024 on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 win over ETSU.

Chattanooga has been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four contests, which provided a nice bump to their 11-7 record this season. As for Furman, their victory bumped their record up to 15-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Chattanooga hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.8 points per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Chattanooga is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Chattanooga's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Furman over their last nine matchups.

Furman is a 4.5-point favorite against Chattanooga, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Chattanooga.