Mercer Bears @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Mercer 14-16, Furman 16-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 2, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Mercer is 1-9 against the Paladins since February of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Mercer unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 84-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mocs. Mercer has not had much luck with the Mocs recently, as the team's come up short the last five times they've met.

Meanwhile, the Paladins came up short against the Catamounts on Wednesday and fell 85-77.

The Bears' defeat dropped their record down to 14-16. As for the Paladins, their loss dropped their record down to 16-14.

Mercer was able to grind out a solid win over the Paladins in their previous matchup on February 7th, winning 78-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Mercer since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Furman has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Mercer.