Halftime Report

Furman and Princeton have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 37-29, Furman has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Furman came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Princeton 7-3, Furman 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Furman is on a three-game streak of home wins, while Princeton is on a seven-game streak of away wins (dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. The Furman Paladins will challenge the Princeton Tigers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Furman will head into Wednesday's contest on the come-up: they were handed a 35-point defeat in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against FGCU on Wednesday. Furman had just enough and edged FGCU out 76-73. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Furman was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FGCU only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Princeton hadn't done well against Saint Joseph's recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Princeton came out on top against Saint Joseph's by a score of 77-69.

Princeton can attribute much of their success to Xaivian Lee, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists. What's more, Lee also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Another player making a difference was Philip Byriel, who went 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points.

Furman's victory bumped their record up to 8-1. As for Princeton, their win bumped their record up to 7-3.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Furman has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've drained 39.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman and Princeton were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but Furman came up empty-handed after a 70-69 loss. Will Furman have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Princeton is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Furman, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is 145 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Princeton won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.