Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Princeton 7-3, Furman 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Furman is on a three-game streak of home wins, while Princeton is on a seven-game streak of away wins (dating back to last season): one of those streaks is about to end. The Furman Paladins will host the Princeton Tigers at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79.1 points per game this season.

Furman will head into Wednesday's match on the come-up: they were handed a 35-point loss in their previous outing, but they didn't let that bad energy affect their game against FGCU on Wednesday. Furman narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past FGCU 76-73. Having forecasted a close victory for the Paladins, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Furman was working as a unit and finished the game with 18 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as FGCU only posted eight.

Meanwhile, Princeton hadn't done well against Saint Joseph's recently (they were 0-5 in their previous five matchups), but they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. Princeton walked away with a 77-69 win over Saint Joseph's.

Among those leading the charge was Xaivian Lee, who dropped a triple-double on 18 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists. What's more, he also racked up two offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023. Philip Byriel was another key player, going 6 for 8 from beyond the arc en route to 18 points.

Furman's victory bumped their record up to 8-1. As for Princeton, their win bumped their record up to 7-3.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Furman has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've nailed 39.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman and Princeton were neck-and-neck when the teams last played back in December of 2023, but Furman came up empty-handed after a 70-69 defeat. Will Furman have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Princeton won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.