Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: SC State 2-5, Furman 3-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

What to Know

After four games on the road, Furman is heading back home. They will take on the SC State Bulldogs at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Furman and UAB didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Saturday. The Paladins fell 92-86 to the Blazers. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Furman's loss came about despite a quality game from Marcus Foster, who scored 27 points. Less helpful for Furman was JP Pegues' abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, SC State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. The match between the Bulldogs and the Bears wasn't particularly close, with the Bulldogs falling 92-74. SC State found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 21.8% worse than the opposition.

Despite the defeat, SC State got a solid performance out of Wilson Dubinsky, who scored 18 points.

The Paladins have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four games, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-3 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, they bumped their record down to 2-5 with that loss, which was their fifth straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Furman have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38 rebounds per game. However, it's not like SC State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Furman was able to grind out a solid win over SC State in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, winning 88-76. Will Furman repeat their success, or does SC State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 3 out of their last 4 games against SC State.