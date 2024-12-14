Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: SC State 5-6, Furman 9-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs will face off against the Furman Paladins at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Bulldogs have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, SC State finally turned things around against Charleston Southern on Monday. They put the hurt on the Buccaneers with a sharp 82-63 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Bulldogs' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

SC State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston Southern only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Furman earned a 69-63 win over Princeton on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Paladins.

SC State's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Furman, they pushed their record up to 9-1 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC State came up short against Furman in their previous meeting back in November of 2023, falling 86-78. Can SC State avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 4 out of their last 5 games against SC State.