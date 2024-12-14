Who's Playing

SC State Bulldogs @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: SC State 5-6, Furman 9-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 14, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

The SC State Bulldogs will face off against the Furman Paladins at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Bulldogs have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, SC State finally turned things around against Charleston Southern on Monday. They put the hurt on the Buccaneers with a sharp 82-63 victory. The oddsmakers were on the Bulldogs' side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

SC State was working as a unit and finished the game with 20 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Charleston Southern only posted ten.

Meanwhile, Furman earned a 69-63 win over Princeton on Saturday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Paladins.

SC State's victory bumped their record up to 5-6. As for Furman, they pushed their record up to 9-1 with the win, which was their fourth straight at home.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. SC State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.9 points per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

SC State is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Odds

Furman is a big 12.5-point favorite against SC State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 141.5 points.

Series History

Furman has won 4 out of their last 5 games against SC State.