Who's Playing

Tulane Green Wave @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Tulane 2-0, Furman 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 15, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Tulane has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Friday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Furman Paladins at 7:00 p.m. ET at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. Both come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Tulane is headed into the game following a big victory against Alcorn State on Monday, something the oddsmakers some coming from a mile away. Tulane took their contest with ease, bagging an 84-51 win over Alcorn State. With the Green Wave ahead 41-15 at the half, the matchup was all but over already.

Among those leading the charge was Kaleb Banks, who went 9 for 13 en route to 25 points plus seven rebounds. Kam Williams was another key player, scoring 13 points along with three steals and three blocks.

Tulane was working as a unit and finished the game with 21 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, Furman entered their tilt with Jacksonville on Monday with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. They walked away with a 78-69 victory over the Dolphins.

Tulane's win was their fourth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 2-0. As for Furman, their victory bumped their record up to an identical 2-0.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Tulane has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 41.7% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've drained 46.3% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Tulane was able to grind out a solid win over Furman in their previous matchup back in December of 2023, winning 117-110. The rematch might be a little tougher for Tulane since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Tulane won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.