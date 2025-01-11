Who's Playing
Wofford Terriers @ Furman Paladins
Current Records: Wofford 8-8, Furman 14-2
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After four games on the road, Furman is heading back home. They and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.
On Wednesday, Furman needed a bit of extra time to put away The Citadel. They managed a 67-63 victory over the Bulldogs.
Furman smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They are a perfect 3-0 when they hit their own glass that hard.
Meanwhile, Wofford was able to grind out a solid win over Western Carolina on Wednesday, taking the game 77-69. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Furman's victory bumped their record up to 14-2. As for Wofford, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-8 record this season.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Furman has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Furman strolled past Wofford in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 82-67. Does Furman have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wofford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Furman has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.
- Feb 24, 2024 - Furman 82 vs. Wofford 67
- Jan 27, 2024 - Wofford 77 vs. Furman 67
- Feb 04, 2023 - Furman 80 vs. Wofford 67
- Jan 22, 2023 - Furman 96 vs. Wofford 82
- Feb 19, 2022 - Furman 70 vs. Wofford 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Furman 75 vs. Wofford 50
- Feb 27, 2021 - Wofford 74 vs. Furman 73
- Feb 06, 2021 - Wofford 75 vs. Furman 67
- Mar 07, 2020 - Wofford 77 vs. Furman 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Furman 67 vs. Wofford 66