Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Wofford 8-8, Furman 14-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Furman is heading back home. They and the Wofford Terriers will face off in a Southern battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The Paladins are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 78.1 points per game this season.

On Wednesday, Furman needed a bit of extra time to put away The Citadel. They managed a 67-63 victory over the Bulldogs.

Furman smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They are a perfect 3-0 when they hit their own glass that hard.

Meanwhile, Wofford was able to grind out a solid win over Western Carolina on Wednesday, taking the game 77-69. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Furman's victory bumped their record up to 14-2. As for Wofford, they have been performing well recently as they've won four of their last five games, which provided a massive bump to their 8-8 record this season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Furman has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.6 threes per game. However, it's not like Wofford struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.4. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Furman strolled past Wofford in their previous matchup back in February of 2024 by a score of 82-67. Does Furman have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wofford turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Furman has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wofford.