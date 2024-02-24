Who's Playing
Wofford Terriers @ Furman Paladins
Current Records: Wofford 15-13, Furman 15-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $47.00
What to Know
Wofford and the Paladins are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Wednesday, the Terriers lost to the Mocs on the road by a decisive 81-65 margin. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
The losing side was boosted by Corey Tripp, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 1 assist.
Meanwhile, Furman unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They lost 74-72 to the Bulldogs on a last-minute layup From Jermaine Marshall.
JP Pegues put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.
This is the second loss in a row for the Terriers and nudges their season record down to 15-13. As for the Paladins, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 15-13.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Wofford is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-4 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.
Odds
Furman is a big 8-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 7.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 148.5 points.
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Furman and Wofford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 27, 2024 - Wofford 77 vs. Furman 67
- Feb 04, 2023 - Furman 80 vs. Wofford 67
- Jan 22, 2023 - Furman 96 vs. Wofford 82
- Feb 19, 2022 - Furman 70 vs. Wofford 69
- Jan 22, 2022 - Furman 75 vs. Wofford 50
- Feb 27, 2021 - Wofford 74 vs. Furman 73
- Feb 06, 2021 - Wofford 75 vs. Furman 67
- Mar 07, 2020 - Wofford 77 vs. Furman 68
- Feb 22, 2020 - Furman 67 vs. Wofford 66
- Jan 17, 2020 - Wofford 66 vs. Furman 52