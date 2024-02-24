Who's Playing

Wofford Terriers @ Furman Paladins

Current Records: Wofford 15-13, Furman 15-13

What to Know

Wofford and the Paladins are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Southern battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Wednesday, the Terriers lost to the Mocs on the road by a decisive 81-65 margin. The over/under was set at 146.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Corey Tripp, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, Furman unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Wednesday. They lost 74-72 to the Bulldogs on a last-minute layup From Jermaine Marshall.

JP Pegues put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 33 points and 2 assists. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

This is the second loss in a row for the Terriers and nudges their season record down to 15-13. As for the Paladins, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 15-13.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Wofford have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Furman struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Wofford is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 8-4 against the spread when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Furman is a big 8-point favorite against Wofford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Paladins as a 7.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 148.5 points.

Series History

Furman and Wofford both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.