Who's Playing

Belmont @ Furman

Current Records: Belmont 1-0; Furman 1-0

What to Know

The Furman Paladins will play host again and welcome the Belmont Bruins to Timmons Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET Friday. Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9-point margin of victory.

Everything came up roses for the Paladins at home against the North Greenville Crusaders on Monday as the team secured a 91-55 win.

Meanwhile, Belmont escaped with a win on Monday against the Ohio Bobcats by the margin of a single free throw, 70-69.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.00

Odds

The Paladins are a big 9-point favorite against the Bruins, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.