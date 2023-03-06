The 2023 Southern Conference Tournament championship game features the Chattanooga Mocs (18-16) and the Furman Paladins (26-7) linking up on Monday evening. The Paladins are playing great basketball heading into this matchup, winning five straight games. On Sunday, Furman beat Western Carolina 83-80 in an overtime semifinal battle. Likewise, Chattanooga is on a three-game win streak. On Sunday, the Mocs outmatched Wofford 74-62 to advance to the SoCon Tournament finals.

Tipoff from Harrah's Cherokee Center in Asheville is set for 7 p.m. ET. The Paladins are 4.5-point favorites in the latest Chattanooga vs. Furman, odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 151.

Chattanooga vs. Furman spread: Paladins -4

Chattanooga vs. Furman over/under: 153 points

Chattanooga vs. Furman money line: Paladins -195, Mocs +162

CHAT: Mocs are 4-0 ATS in their last four neutral site games

FUR: Paladins are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games following a straight-up win

Why Furman can cover

Furman is one of the top-scoring offenses in the Southern Conference. The Paladins have different ball handlers and space creators across the floor. Furman was ranked first in the conference in both points (81.9) and field-goal percentage (.483). Senior guard Mike Bothwell is an agile and skilled bucket-getter. Bothwell has a smooth jumper and is able to score off the dribble.

The Ohio native leads the SoCon in scoring (18) with 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. He's efficient shooting 52% from the field and 82% from the free-throw line. Bothwell has scored 25-plus in two of his last three games. On Sunday, he finished with 26 points, four assists and three steals.

Why Chattanooga can cover

Senior center Jake Stephens is an athletic and smooth-shooting big man in the frontcourt. Stephens has showcased his soft touch and range to space the floor. The West Virginia native averages 21.8 points, 9.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Additionally, he shoots 41% from beyond the arc. In his previous outing, Stephens logged 25 points, seven boards and four steals.

Senior guard Jamal Johnson provides the Mocs with a reliable ball handler. Johnson knows how to break down the defense and get a score from different spots on the court. The Alabama native puts up 13.8 points and 4.3 rebounds per contest. On Saturday, he totaled 25 points, five rebounds and three assists.

