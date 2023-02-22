Who's Playing
Mercer @ Furman
Current Records: Mercer 12-17; Furman 22-7
What to Know
The Mercer Bears haven't won a contest against the Furman Paladins since Jan. 14 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Mercer and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. The Paladins will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Mercer was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 71-68 to the Western Carolina Catamounts. Mercer's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jah Quinones, who had 19 points along with six rebounds.
Speaking of close games: Furman narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 83-79. The overall outcome was to be expected, but E. Tennessee State made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Mercer's defeat took them down to 12-17 while Furman's win pulled them up to 22-7. We'll see if the Bears can steal the Paladins' luck or if Furman records another win instead.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Furman have won 16 out of their last 17 games against Mercer.
- Jan 11, 2023 - Furman 84 vs. Mercer 66
- Mar 05, 2022 - Furman 80 vs. Mercer 66
- Jan 29, 2022 - Furman 80 vs. Mercer 50
- Jan 08, 2022 - Furman 81 vs. Mercer 66
- Feb 20, 2021 - Furman 70 vs. Mercer 60
- Jan 02, 2021 - Furman 83 vs. Mercer 80
- Feb 05, 2020 - Furman 79 vs. Mercer 57
- Dec 20, 2019 - Furman 64 vs. Mercer 62
- Mar 09, 2019 - Furman 85 vs. Mercer 74
- Feb 02, 2019 - Furman 74 vs. Mercer 63
- Jan 03, 2019 - Furman 71 vs. Mercer 58
- Feb 01, 2018 - Furman 85 vs. Mercer 73
- Jan 06, 2018 - Furman 74 vs. Mercer 71
- Feb 02, 2017 - Furman 70 vs. Mercer 68
- Jan 02, 2017 - Furman 71 vs. Mercer 69
- Feb 13, 2016 - Furman 85 vs. Mercer 74
- Jan 14, 2016 - Mercer 69 vs. Furman 65