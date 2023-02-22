Who's Playing

Mercer @ Furman

Current Records: Mercer 12-17; Furman 22-7

What to Know

The Mercer Bears haven't won a contest against the Furman Paladins since Jan. 14 of 2016, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Wednesday. Mercer and Furman will face off in a Southern battle at 7 p.m. ET at Timmons Arena. The Paladins will be strutting in after a win while the Bears will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Mercer was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 71-68 to the Western Carolina Catamounts. Mercer's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Jah Quinones, who had 19 points along with six rebounds.

Speaking of close games: Furman narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the E. Tennessee State Buccaneers 83-79. The overall outcome was to be expected, but E. Tennessee State made it more of a matchup than the oddsmakers had predicted.

Mercer's defeat took them down to 12-17 while Furman's win pulled them up to 22-7. We'll see if the Bears can steal the Paladins' luck or if Furman records another win instead.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman have won 16 out of their last 17 games against Mercer.