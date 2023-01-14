Who's Playing
UNCG @ Furman
Current Records: UNCG 10-8; Furman 13-5
What to Know
After two games on the road, the Furman Paladins are heading back home. The Paladins and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Timmons Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Furman winning the first 58-54 on the road and UNCG taking the second 58-56.
Furman strolled past the Mercer Bears with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 84-66.
Meanwhile, UNCG had enough points to win and then some against the VMI Keydets on Wednesday, taking their game 72-57.
Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
The wins brought the Paladins up to 13-5 and the Spartans to 10-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Furman comes into the contest boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.80%. But UNCG have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 29th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Paladins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
UNCG have won nine out of their last 16 games against Furman.
- Feb 05, 2022 - UNCG 58 vs. Furman 56
- Jan 05, 2022 - Furman 58 vs. UNCG 54
- Feb 10, 2021 - UNCG 64 vs. Furman 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - Furman 68 vs. UNCG 49
- Feb 26, 2020 - Furman 81 vs. UNCG 67
- Jan 11, 2020 - UNCG 86 vs. Furman 73
- Mar 10, 2019 - UNCG 66 vs. Furman 62
- Feb 14, 2019 - Furman 67 vs. UNCG 57
- Jan 12, 2019 - UNCG 89 vs. Furman 79
- Feb 07, 2018 - UNCG 80 vs. Furman 67
- Jan 24, 2018 - UNCG 71 vs. Furman 61
- Feb 18, 2017 - UNCG 73 vs. Furman 52
- Jan 28, 2017 - Furman 73 vs. UNCG 67
- Mar 05, 2016 - Furman 80 vs. UNCG 64
- Feb 08, 2016 - Furman 79 vs. UNCG 72
- Jan 05, 2016 - UNCG 67 vs. Furman 66