Who's Playing

UNCG @ Furman

Current Records: UNCG 10-8; Furman 13-5

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Furman Paladins are heading back home. The Paladins and the UNCG Spartans will face off in a Southern battle at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Timmons Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Furman winning the first 58-54 on the road and UNCG taking the second 58-56.

Furman strolled past the Mercer Bears with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the matchup 84-66.

Meanwhile, UNCG had enough points to win and then some against the VMI Keydets on Wednesday, taking their game 72-57.

Furman is the favorite in this one, with an expected 6.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The wins brought the Paladins up to 13-5 and the Spartans to 10-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Furman comes into the contest boasting the 11th highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.80%. But UNCG have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.50%, which places them 29th in college basketball. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Paladins are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Spartans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

UNCG have won nine out of their last 16 games against Furman.