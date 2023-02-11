Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Furman

Current Records: Western Carolina 14-12; Furman 20-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Furman Paladins will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

On Wednesday, Western Carolina narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wofford Terriers 95-91.

Meanwhile, Furman was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the VMI Keydets 94-63 on the road.

The Catamounts had enough points to win and then some against the Paladins in the teams' previous meeting last December, taking their game 79-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Furman have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.