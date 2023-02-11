Who's Playing
Western Carolina @ Furman
Current Records: Western Carolina 14-12; Furman 20-6
What to Know
Get ready for a Southern battle as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Furman Paladins will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.
On Wednesday, Western Carolina narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wofford Terriers 95-91.
Meanwhile, Furman was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the VMI Keydets 94-63 on the road.
The Catamounts had enough points to win and then some against the Paladins in the teams' previous meeting last December, taking their game 79-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Furman have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.
- Dec 31, 2022 - Western Carolina 79 vs. Furman 67
- Feb 16, 2022 - Furman 103 vs. Western Carolina 85
- Jan 19, 2022 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 50
- Feb 13, 2021 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 70
- Jan 30, 2021 - Furman 75 vs. Western Carolina 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Furman 82 vs. Western Carolina 73
- Jan 15, 2020 - Furman 83 vs. Western Carolina 79
- Feb 07, 2019 - Furman 64 vs. Western Carolina 45
- Dec 01, 2018 - Furman 90 vs. Western Carolina 88
- Mar 03, 2018 - Furman 97 vs. Western Carolina 73
- Feb 23, 2018 - Furman 78 vs. Western Carolina 55
- Jan 27, 2018 - Furman 100 vs. Western Carolina 66
- Feb 15, 2017 - Furman 74 vs. Western Carolina 62
- Jan 25, 2017 - Furman 85 vs. Western Carolina 37
- Feb 27, 2016 - Western Carolina 73 vs. Furman 62
- Jan 28, 2016 - Furman 62 vs. Western Carolina 60