Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Furman

Current Records: Western Carolina 14-12; Furman 20-6

What to Know

Get ready for a Southern battle as the Western Carolina Catamounts and the Furman Paladins will face off at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

On Wednesday, Western Carolina narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Wofford Terriers 95-91.

Meanwhile, Furman was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They steamrolled past the VMI Keydets 94-63 on the road.

The Catamounts had enough points to win and then some against the Paladins in the teams' previous meeting last December, taking their game 79-67. The rematch might be a little tougher for Western Carolina since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

  • When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
  • Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina
Series History

Furman have won 14 out of their last 16 games against Western Carolina.

  • Dec 31, 2022 - Western Carolina 79 vs. Furman 67
  • Feb 16, 2022 - Furman 103 vs. Western Carolina 85
  • Jan 19, 2022 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 50
  • Feb 13, 2021 - Furman 88 vs. Western Carolina 70
  • Jan 30, 2021 - Furman 75 vs. Western Carolina 69
  • Feb 08, 2020 - Furman 82 vs. Western Carolina 73
  • Jan 15, 2020 - Furman 83 vs. Western Carolina 79
  • Feb 07, 2019 - Furman 64 vs. Western Carolina 45
  • Dec 01, 2018 - Furman 90 vs. Western Carolina 88
  • Mar 03, 2018 - Furman 97 vs. Western Carolina 73
  • Feb 23, 2018 - Furman 78 vs. Western Carolina 55
  • Jan 27, 2018 - Furman 100 vs. Western Carolina 66
  • Feb 15, 2017 - Furman 74 vs. Western Carolina 62
  • Jan 25, 2017 - Furman 85 vs. Western Carolina 37
  • Feb 27, 2016 - Western Carolina 73 vs. Furman 62
  • Jan 28, 2016 - Furman 62 vs. Western Carolina 60