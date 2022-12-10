Who's Playing

Winthrop @ Furman

Current Records: Winthrop 5-5; Furman 6-3

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Winthrop Eagles will be on the road. They will take on the Furman Paladins at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday at Timmons Arena. Bragging rights belong to Winthrop for now since they're up 4-1 across their past five matchups.

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Eagles and the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Tuesday was still a pretty decisive one as Winthrop wrapped it up with an 81-67 win at home.

Meanwhile, Furman entered their game against the High Point Panthers on Tuesday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Furman fell just short of High Point by a score of 85-82. What made the defeat an especially bitter pill for the Paladins to swallow was that they had been favored by 12 points coming into the matchup.

Winthrop is now 5-5 while Furman sits at 6-3. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Winthrop is 33rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.2 on average. Furman has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the 18th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina

Timmons Arena -- Greenville, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won four out of their last five games against Furman.