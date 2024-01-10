Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-11, Gardner-Webb 5-11

When: Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Gardner-Webb is heading back home. The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Porter Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when you're outrebounded 12 to 1 on offense, a fact Gardner-Webb found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 85-76 to the Panthers.

Gardner-Webb struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only an offensive rebound. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They suffered a grim 77-56 defeat to the Lancers. Charleston Southern was surely aware of their disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result.

The Bulldogs bumped their record down to 5-11 with that loss, which was their ninth straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Buccaneers, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-11 record this season.

Wednesday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Charleston Southern, though, as they've been averaging only 32.9 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizeable advantage in that area, Charleston Southern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Gardner-Webb beat Charleston Southern 67-59 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. Will Gardner-Webb repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Charleston Southern.