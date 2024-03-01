Halftime Report

Gardner-Webb and the Lancers have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Gardner-Webb has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead the Lancers 50-28.

If Gardner-Webb keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 15-15 in no time. On the other hand, Longwood will have to make due with a 17-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Longwood 17-12, Gardner-Webb 14-15

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $21.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Longwood Lancers are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 29th at Paul Porter Arena. Coming in fresh off a win as the underdog, Gardner-Webb will stroll into this one as the favorite.

UNC-Ash. typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Gardner-Webb proved too difficult a challenge. In a tight game that could have gone either way, they made off with a 78-77 victory over the Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Longwood unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Saturday. They took a 88-82 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Highlanders. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 14-15 record this season. As for the Lancers, their defeat dropped their record down to 17-12.

Thursday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gardner-Webb beat the Lancers 76-64 when the teams last played back in January. Does Gardner-Webb have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Lancers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.