Halftime Report
Their last head-to-head back in February of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Longwood and Gardner-Webb will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Longwood leads 42-39 over Gardner-Webb.
Longwood entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Gardner-Webb step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
Longwood Lancers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Current Records: Longwood 16-6, Gardner-Webb 8-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN Plus
Follow: CBS Sports App
Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
What to Know
Gardner-Webb will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena.
Gardner-Webb is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 97 points last Saturday, they were much more limited against UNC-Ash. on Wednesday. They fell 61-53 to the Bulldogs. The match marked Gardner-Webb's lowest-scoring game so far this season.
Meanwhile, Longwood's matchup on Saturday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. They put a hurting on SC Upstate to the tune of 80-54. The win was familiar territory for the Lancers who have now won three contests in a row.
Gardner-Webb's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-12. As for Longwood, they pushed their record up to 16-6 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.
While only Longwood took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.
Gardner-Webb came out on top in a nail-biter against Longwood when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 72-69. Will Gardner-Webb repeat their success, or does Longwood have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Longwood is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 149.5 points.
Series History
Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.
- Feb 29, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. Longwood 69
- Jan 24, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 76 vs. Longwood 64
- Feb 23, 2023 - Longwood 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 63
- Jan 18, 2023 - Longwood 64 vs. Gardner-Webb 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Longwood 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Feb 12, 2021 - Longwood 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Feb 11, 2021 - Longwood 57 vs. Gardner-Webb 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Longwood 84 vs. Gardner-Webb 81
- Mar 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 66 vs. Longwood 47
- Feb 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 89 vs. Longwood 86