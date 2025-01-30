Halftime Report

Their last head-to-head back in February of 2024 was close, and so far it looks like that's how Longwood and Gardner-Webb will finish this one. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Longwood leads 42-39 over Gardner-Webb.

Longwood entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Gardner-Webb step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Longwood 16-6, Gardner-Webb 8-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $18.90

What to Know

Gardner-Webb will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Longwood Lancers will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Paul Porter Arena.

Gardner-Webb is coming in off a wild two-game stretch: after soaring to 97 points last Saturday, they were much more limited against UNC-Ash. on Wednesday. They fell 61-53 to the Bulldogs. The match marked Gardner-Webb's lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Meanwhile, Longwood's matchup on Saturday was close up to the half, which is when they kicked things up a notch. They put a hurting on SC Upstate to the tune of 80-54. The win was familiar territory for the Lancers who have now won three contests in a row.

Gardner-Webb's defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-12. As for Longwood, they pushed their record up to 16-6 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

While only Longwood took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, they are expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played.

Gardner-Webb came out on top in a nail-biter against Longwood when the teams last played back in February of 2024, sneaking past 72-69. Will Gardner-Webb repeat their success, or does Longwood have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Longwood is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Gardner-Webb, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Longwood has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Gardner-Webb.