Who's Playing

Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Presbyterian 9-9, Gardner-Webb 5-12

How To Watch

What to Know

Presbyterian has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Wednesday, the Blue Hose came up short against the Eagles and fell 81-71.

Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 86-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buccaneers. Gardner-Webb didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Blue Hose's defeat dropped their record down to 9-9. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Presbyterian just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Gardner-Webb, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Presbyterian's sizeable advantage in that area, Gardner-Webb will need to find a way to close that gap.

Presbyterian is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing on the road.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a big 7.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 146 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.