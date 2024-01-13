Who's Playing
Presbyterian Blue Hose @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Current Records: Presbyterian 9-9, Gardner-Webb 5-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $19.95
What to Know
Presbyterian has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Presbyterian Blue Hose and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.
Last Wednesday, the Blue Hose came up short against the Eagles and fell 81-71.
Meanwhile, Gardner-Webb's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 86-74 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Buccaneers. Gardner-Webb didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
The Blue Hose's defeat dropped their record down to 9-9. As for the Bulldogs, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Presbyterian just can't miss this season, having made 48.3% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Gardner-Webb, though, as they've only made 41.5% of their shots per game this season. Given Presbyterian's sizeable advantage in that area, Gardner-Webb will need to find a way to close that gap.
Presbyterian is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 5-2 against the spread when playing on the road.
Odds
Gardner-Webb is a big 7.5-point favorite against Presbyterian, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 8-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 146 points.
Series History
Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Presbyterian.
- Feb 04, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 56 vs. Presbyterian 48
- Jan 11, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. Presbyterian 78
- Feb 19, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 76 vs. Presbyterian 68
- Jan 12, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. Presbyterian 61
- Feb 05, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 91 vs. Presbyterian 64
- Feb 04, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 59 vs. Presbyterian 53
- Feb 06, 2020 - Presbyterian 65 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Jan 04, 2020 - Presbyterian 68 vs. Gardner-Webb 62
- Feb 27, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. Presbyterian 70
- Feb 09, 2019 - Presbyterian 103 vs. Gardner-Webb 101