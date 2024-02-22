Who's Playing
Radford Highlanders @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Current Records: Radford 13-14, Gardner-Webb 13-14
How To Watch
- When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
After two games on the road, Gardner-Webb is heading back home. They and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Paul Porter Arena. Radford took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Gardner-Webb, who comes in off a win.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Spartans 73-65. That's two games straight that Gardner-Webb has won by exactly eight points.
Meanwhile, Radford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 99-74 to the Panthers. Radford was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-33.
The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-14 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they dropped their record down to 13-14 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.
Gardner-Webb beat the Highlanders 74-68 when the teams last played back in January. Does Gardner-Webb have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Highlanders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Radford.
- Jan 17, 2024 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. Radford 68
- Feb 09, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. Radford 48
- Jan 07, 2023 - Radford 63 vs. Gardner-Webb 59
- Jan 29, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. Radford 42
- Feb 18, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 77 vs. Radford 49
- Feb 17, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. Radford 57
- Feb 29, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. Radford 62
- Jan 08, 2020 - Radford 67 vs. Gardner-Webb 64
- Mar 10, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 76 vs. Radford 65
- Jan 17, 2019 - Radford 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 58