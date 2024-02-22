Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Radford 13-14, Gardner-Webb 13-14

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

After two games on the road, Gardner-Webb is heading back home. They and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Paul Porter Arena. Radford took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Gardner-Webb, who comes in off a win.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Spartans 73-65. That's two games straight that Gardner-Webb has won by exactly eight points.

Meanwhile, Radford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 99-74 to the Panthers. Radford was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-33.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-14 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they dropped their record down to 13-14 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Gardner-Webb beat the Highlanders 74-68 when the teams last played back in January. Does Gardner-Webb have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Highlanders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Radford.