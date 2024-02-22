Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: Radford 13-14, Gardner-Webb 13-14

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $16.80

What to Know

After two games on the road, Gardner-Webb is heading back home. They and the Radford Highlanders will face off in a Big South battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Paul Porter Arena. Radford took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Gardner-Webb, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Spartans 73-65. That's two games straight that Gardner-Webb has won by exactly eight points.

Meanwhile, Radford's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 99-74 to the Panthers. Radford was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 52-33.

The Bulldogs have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten contests, which provided a massive bump to their 13-14 record this season. As for the Highlanders, they dropped their record down to 13-14 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Looking ahead, Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Gardner-Webb's opponent in mind: they have a solid 7-3 record against the spread vs the Highlanders over their last ten matchups.

Gardner-Webb beat the Highlanders 74-68 in their previous meeting back in January. Does Gardner-Webb have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Highlanders turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a 5-point favorite against Radford, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 143 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Radford.