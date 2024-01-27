Halftime Report
Only one more half stands between Gardner-Webb and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against SC Upstate.
Gardner-Webb entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will SC Upstate step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.
Who's Playing
SC Upstate Spartans @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Current Records: SC Upstate 6-13, Gardner-Webb 9-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
What to Know
Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Gardner-Webb will stroll into this one as the favorite.
Gardner-Webb waltzed into their game Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 76-64 victory over the Lancers. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Gardner-Webb did.
Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 78-67. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.
The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season.
Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.
Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Gardner-Webb came up empty-handed after a 77-76 loss. Will Gardner-Webb have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Odds
Gardner-Webb is a big 9-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 142 points.
Series History
Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Mar 03, 2023 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 76
- Feb 25, 2023 - SC Upstate 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Jan 25, 2023 - Gardner-Webb 78 vs. SC Upstate 66
- Feb 26, 2022 - SC Upstate 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 19, 2022 - SC Upstate 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Feb 22, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 69 vs. SC Upstate 58
- Feb 08, 2021 - SC Upstate 77 vs. Gardner-Webb 69
- Feb 08, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. SC Upstate 57
- Jan 18, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. SC Upstate 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 64 vs. SC Upstate 59