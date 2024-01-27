Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Gardner-Webb and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 36-27 lead against SC Upstate.

Gardner-Webb entered the match having won four straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it five, or will SC Upstate step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: SC Upstate 6-13, Gardner-Webb 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. The pair will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Coming in fresh off a victory as the underdog, Gardner-Webb will stroll into this one as the favorite.

Gardner-Webb waltzed into their game Wednesday with three straight wins but they left with four. They walked away with a 76-64 victory over the Lancers. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Gardner-Webb did.

Meanwhile, the Spartans came up short against the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 78-67. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost five of their last six games, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Gardner-Webb came up empty-handed after a 77-76 loss. Will Gardner-Webb have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a big 9-point favorite against SC Upstate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.