Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: SC Upstate 6-13, Gardner-Webb 9-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Big South battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb will be looking to extend their current four-game winning streak.

Longwood typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Gardner-Webb proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Lancers by a score of 76-64. Winning is a bit easier when you make eight more threes than your opponent, as Gardner-Webb did.

Meanwhile, the Spartans couldn't handle the Panthers on Wednesday and fell 78-67. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Bulldogs' win bumped their record up to 9-12. As for the Spartans, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-13 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Gardner-Webb have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for SC Upstate, though, as they've been averaging only 32 rebounds per game. Given Gardner-Webb's sizeable advantage in that area, SC Upstate will need to find a way to close that gap.

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, but Gardner-Webb came up empty-handed after a 77-76 loss. Will Gardner-Webb have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Gardner-Webb and SC Upstate both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.