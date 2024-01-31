Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 14-8, Gardner-Webb 10-12

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Paul Porter Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Gardner-Webb comes in on five and UNC-Ash. on four.

On Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Spartans 75-70.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 71-65 victory over the Buccaneers on Saturday.

The Bulldogs' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-12. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-8 record this season.

Gardner-Webb came up short against UNC-Ash. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 75-63. Will Gardner-Webb have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..