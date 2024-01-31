Who's Playing
UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs
Current Records: UNC-Ash. 14-8, Gardner-Webb 10-12
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Paul Porter Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Gardner-Webb comes in on five and UNC-Ash. on four.
On Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Spartans 75-70.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs earned a 71-65 victory over the Buccaneers on Saturday.
The Bulldogs' victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-12. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a massive bump to their 14-8 record this season.
Gardner-Webb came up short against UNC-Ash. in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 75-63. Will Gardner-Webb have more luck at home instead of on the road?
Series History
Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..
- Feb 18, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 75 vs. Gardner-Webb 63
- Jan 14, 2023 - UNC-Ash. 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 67
- Feb 23, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. UNC-Ash. 59
- Jan 27, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 61 vs. UNC-Ash. 55
- Jan 20, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 84 vs. UNC-Ash. 57
- Jan 19, 2021 - UNC-Ash. 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 75
- Mar 05, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 72 vs. UNC-Ash. 62
- Jan 30, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 70 vs. UNC-Ash. 56
- Feb 21, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 65 vs. UNC-Ash. 55
- Feb 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. UNC-Ash. 81