Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 14-8, Gardner-Webb 10-12

How To Watch

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs will face off in a Big South clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 31st at Paul Porter Arena. Both teams are coming into the match red-hot, with Gardner-Webb sitting on five straight wins and the Bulldogs on four.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs were able to grind out a solid victory over the Spartans, taking the game 75-70.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs beat the Buccaneers 71-65 on Saturday.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 10-12 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 76.7 points per game. As for the Bulldogs, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a massive bump to their 14-8 record this season.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last three times they've played UNC-Ash.

Gardner-Webb came up short against the Bulldogs when the teams last played back in February of 2023, falling 75-63. Will Gardner-Webb have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Gardner-Webb is a 3-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 2-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149.5 points.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..