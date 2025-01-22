Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Gardner-Webb Bulldogs

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 13-6, Gardner-Webb 8-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 22, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the UNC-Ash. Bulldogs are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Paul Porter Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Gardner-Webb is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They claimed a resounding 97-68 victory over SC Upstate. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 56-33.

Gardner-Webb smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as SC Upstate only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, UNC-Ash. won against SC Upstate on Wednesday with 93 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Saturday. UNC-Ash. walked away with a 93-84 win over Winthrop. Winning may never get old, but the Bulldogs sure are getting used to it with their third in a row.

Gardner-Webb pushed their record up to 8-11 with the victory, which was their third straight at home. As for UNC-Ash., they are on a roll lately: they've won ten of their last 12 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season.

Wednesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Gardner-Webb has been crazy accurate this season, having made 46.8% of their field goals per game. However, it's not like UNC-Ash. struggles in that department as they've drained 48.6% of their field goals this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Gardner-Webb came up short against UNC-Ash. in their previous meeting back in March of 2024, falling 83-72. Thankfully for Gardner-Webb, Drew Pember (who dropped a triple-double on 30 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists) won't be suiting up this time. Will that be enough to change the final result? Check CBSSports.com after the match to find out.

Series History

Gardner-Webb has won 6 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..