Who's Playing
Campbell @ Gardner-Webb
Current Records: Campbell 11-14; Gardner-Webb 14-11
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Paul Porter Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Bulldogs proved too difficult a challenge. Gardner-Webb captured a comfortable 61-48 victory.
Meanwhile, Campbell strolled past the High Point Panthers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 82-66.
Gardner-Webb is now 14-11 while Campbell sits at 11-14. Gardner-Webb is 9-4 after wins this year, the Fighting Camels 1-9.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won ten out of their last 17 games against Campbell.
- Jan 04, 2023 - Campbell 63 vs. Gardner-Webb 58
- Mar 04, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 54 vs. Campbell 53
- Feb 09, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 57 vs. Campbell 45
- Mar 01, 2021 - Campbell 63 vs. Gardner-Webb 57
- Jan 05, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Campbell 70
- Jan 04, 2021 - Campbell 70 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Feb 22, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 73 vs. Campbell 61
- Jan 02, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 67 vs. Campbell 65
- Mar 08, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. Campbell 74
- Jan 05, 2019 - Campbell 72 vs. Gardner-Webb 61
- Feb 07, 2018 - Campbell 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 70
- Jan 03, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. Campbell 80
- Feb 01, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. Campbell 68
- Jan 11, 2017 - Campbell 76 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Mar 03, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. Campbell 69
- Feb 11, 2016 - Campbell 89 vs. Gardner-Webb 85
- Jan 06, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 71 vs. Campbell 68