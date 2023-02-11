Who's Playing

Campbell @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Campbell 11-14; Gardner-Webb 14-11

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the Campbell Fighting Camels will face off in a Big South clash at 2 p.m. ET Feb. 11 at Paul Porter Arena. These two teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday the Bulldogs proved too difficult a challenge. Gardner-Webb captured a comfortable 61-48 victory.

Meanwhile, Campbell strolled past the High Point Panthers with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 82-66.

Gardner-Webb is now 14-11 while Campbell sits at 11-14. Gardner-Webb is 9-4 after wins this year, the Fighting Camels 1-9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won ten out of their last 17 games against Campbell.