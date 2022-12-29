Who's Playing
Charleston Southern @ Gardner-Webb
Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-7; Gardner-Webb 5-7
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are 11-3 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Gardner-Webb will stay at home another game and welcome Charleston Southern at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Paul Porter Arena. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.
The Bulldogs simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Bob Jones University Bruins at home 116-55.
Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were completely in charge last Thursday, breezing past the Kentucky Christian Knights 126-67 at home.
Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.
Gardner-Webb is now 5-7 while Charleston Southern sits at 4-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them 16th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Buccaneers are 33rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Charleston Southern.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $18.90
Odds
The Bulldogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 82 vs. Charleston Southern 65
- Jan 05, 2022 - Gardner-Webb 88 vs. Charleston Southern 63
- Jan 25, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 80 vs. Charleston Southern 71
- Jan 24, 2021 - Gardner-Webb 74 vs. Charleston Southern 62
- Feb 27, 2020 - Gardner-Webb 83 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Jan 25, 2020 - Charleston Southern 92 vs. Gardner-Webb 83
- Feb 13, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 77 vs. Charleston Southern 74
- Jan 26, 2019 - Charleston Southern 74 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Feb 03, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 63 vs. Charleston Southern 61
- Jan 21, 2018 - Charleston Southern 83 vs. Gardner-Webb 68
- Jan 28, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 07, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 79 vs. Charleston Southern 75
- Feb 18, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 84 vs. Charleston Southern 76
- Jan 30, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 68 vs. Charleston Southern 59