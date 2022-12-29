Who's Playing

Charleston Southern @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Charleston Southern 4-7; Gardner-Webb 5-7

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are 11-3 against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Gardner-Webb will stay at home another game and welcome Charleston Southern at 5 p.m. ET Dec. 29 at Paul Porter Arena. These two teams are strolling into their matchup after big wins in their previous games.

The Bulldogs simply couldn't be stopped last week, as they easily beat the Bob Jones University Bruins at home 116-55.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were completely in charge last Thursday, breezing past the Kentucky Christian Knights 126-67 at home.

Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-4 against the spread when favored.

Gardner-Webb is now 5-7 while Charleston Southern sits at 4-7. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 37.80%, which places them 16th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Buccaneers are 33rd worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 74.7 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against Charleston Southern.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 5 p.m. ET

Thursday at 5 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Buccaneers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Charleston Southern.