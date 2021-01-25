The Charleston Southern Buccaneers and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Monday at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb is 5-9 overall and 4-2 at home, while the Buccaneers are 1-12 overall and 0-5 on the road. These teams met on Sunday and it was Gardner-Webb that came away with the 74-62 victory.

The Bulldogs are favored by 12.5 points in the latest Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 139. Before entering any Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,300 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb:

Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern spread: Gardner-Webb -12.5

Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern over-under: 139 points

Latest Odds: Gardner-Webb Bulldogs -12.5 Bet Now

What you need to know about Gardner-Webb

Sunday's win was the second in a row for Gardner-Webb as the Bulldogs also beat UNC Asheville 84-57 in their prior outing. The Bulldogs shot the ball well on Sunday, knocking down 44.3 percent of their attempts from the field and 40.6 percent from 3-point range. Jordan Sears led Gardner-Webb with 16 points in the win, while Kareem Reid scored 13 points and grabbed a game-high 11 rebounds.

With leading scorer Lance Terry out the past several games, Jaheam Cornwall is the leading active scorer with 12.5 points per game. Guard Jacob Falko is averaging 11.6 points. The Bulldog are 8-5 against the spread on the year.

What you need to know about Charleston Southern

It has unquestionably been a challenging year for the Buccaneers. They are winless against Division-I competition and are just 3-9 against the spread. But two of those three covers have come in the past two games, including when they stayed within the 12.5-point spread on Sunday. They also stayed within the 13-point number against UNC Asheville in an 83-75 loss in the game before.

Senior guard Phlandrous Fleming Jr. leads the Buccaneers with 20.6 points per game. He scored 32 points and grabbed seven boards in Sunday's loss. He is the only player averaging double-digits for Charleston Southern, but guards Sean Price and Ja'Quavian Florence are both averaging 9.3 ppg.

How to make Charleston Southern vs. Gardner-Webb picks

The model has simulated Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Gardner-Webb vs. Charleston Southern? And which side of the spread is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.