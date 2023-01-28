Who's Playing

High Point @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: High Point 10-11; Gardner-Webb 10-11

What to Know

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the High Point Panthers will face off in a Big South clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Paul Porter Arena. The Bulldogs should still be riding high after a victory, while High Point will be looking to get back in the win column.

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Gardner-Webb proved too difficult a challenge. Gardner-Webb enjoyed a cozy 78-66 win over South Carolina Upstate.

Meanwhile, High Point came up short against the Campbell Fighting Camels on Wednesday, falling 72-64.

Gardner-Webb is the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 4-8-1 against the spread when favored.

The Bulldogs' victory brought them up to 10-11 while the Panthers' loss pulled them down to an identical 10-11. Two stats to keep an eye on: Gardner-Webb enters the matchup with 5.1 blocked shots per game on average, good for 18th best in college basketball. High Point is not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they rank 32nd in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.7 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.90

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Gardner-Webb have won ten out of their last 16 games against High Point.