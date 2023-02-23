Who's Playing

Longwood @ Gardner-Webb

Current Records: Longwood 19-10; Gardner-Webb 15-13

The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of 2019. Gardner-Webb and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Paul Porter Arena. The Lancers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Gardner-Webb will be looking to regain their footing.

Gardner-Webb received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 75-63 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.

Meanwhile, Longwood beat the Radford Highlanders 73-63 on Saturday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest. At 3-7 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Longwood isn't so hot on the road, where they are 4-11.

Gardner-Webb is now 15-13 while Longwood sits at 19-10. Longwood is 12-6 after wins this year, and Gardner-Webb is 5-7 after losses.

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina

Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina TV: ESPN University

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 13 games against Longwood.