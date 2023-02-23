Who's Playing
Longwood @ Gardner-Webb
Current Records: Longwood 19-10; Gardner-Webb 15-13
What to Know
The Gardner-Webb Bulldogs have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since March 2 of 2019. Gardner-Webb and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Paul Porter Arena. The Lancers should still be feeling good after a victory, while Gardner-Webb will be looking to regain their footing.
Gardner-Webb received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 75-63 to the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs.
Meanwhile, Longwood beat the Radford Highlanders 73-63 on Saturday.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Gardner-Webb is expected to win a tight contest. At 3-7 against the spread at home, they are no cash cow. That said, Longwood isn't so hot on the road, where they are 4-11.
Gardner-Webb is now 15-13 while Longwood sits at 19-10. Longwood is 12-6 after wins this year, and Gardner-Webb is 5-7 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Paul Porter Arena -- Boiling Springs, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN University
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Bulldogs are a slight 2-point favorite against the Lancers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Gardner-Webb have won seven out of their last 13 games against Longwood.
- Jan 18, 2023 - Longwood 64 vs. Gardner-Webb 59
- Jan 15, 2022 - Longwood 66 vs. Gardner-Webb 60
- Feb 12, 2021 - Longwood 78 vs. Gardner-Webb 71
- Feb 11, 2021 - Longwood 57 vs. Gardner-Webb 54
- Feb 01, 2020 - Longwood 84 vs. Gardner-Webb 81
- Mar 02, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 66 vs. Longwood 47
- Feb 07, 2019 - Gardner-Webb 89 vs. Longwood 86
- Jan 27, 2018 - Gardner-Webb 60 vs. Longwood 57
- Jan 06, 2018 - Longwood 79 vs. Gardner-Webb 73
- Feb 04, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 90 vs. Longwood 64
- Jan 14, 2017 - Gardner-Webb 85 vs. Longwood 79
- Feb 20, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 81 vs. Longwood 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Gardner-Webb 67 vs. Longwood 66